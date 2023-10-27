Jarkiholi plays down Belagavi Mayor’s plaint to Governor

Playing down Belagavi Mayor’s complaint to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot against him, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday lashed out at the Belgaum Dakshin BJP MLA Abhay Patil and termed him ‘ringmaster’ of scams reported in the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC).
Jarkiholi told reporters that Patil was known for his blackmailing tactics and has been filing complaints against the BCC commissioner with Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and likely to meet Union Home Minister, Amit Shah just to blackmail the officers. “This time, his tactics will not work,” he said.
Mayor Shobha Payappa Somanache, in her letter to the Governor, has accused Jarkiholi of “interference” and that she is finding it difficult to work.
Jarkiholi asserted that the state government would respond as and when the Governor seeks any clarification on the complaint.
“There is no caste angle to the ongoing tussle in Belagavi as it is purely a fight between Congress and BJP. As an opposition party in the Corporation, we have raised certain objections, which they are bound to give clarification. It has nothing to do with anyone’s caste,” he retorted to the BJP Belagavi leaders’ accusations.
He contended that a crucial document signed by the Mayor and the Commissioner went missing from the government office and as the opposition party in the local body, the Congress has sought clarification from them. “Question of superseding the Corporation does not come under my purview. If a grave mistake of committing a fraud comes to fore, the government will take such a decision,” he said.
Pothole-filling drive
The minister said that the ongoing pothole-filling drive has been resumed after the rains stopped completely in the state. “Tenders to fill potholes were invited prior to the monsoon and work had even commenced. But it was halted after the onset of monsoon. Now, it has resumed and is expected to be completed by November 30,” he said.