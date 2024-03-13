JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Jayaprakash Hegde, two ex-BJP MLAs join Congress

Hegde’s name is doing rounds for the Congress ticket for the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 22:00 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru, dhns:  Former Backward Classes Commission chairperson K Jayaprakash Hegde, former BJP MLAs M P Kumaraswamy and
B M Sukumar Shetty joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Hegde’s name is doing rounds for the Congress ticket for the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat.

The leaders were inducted in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, Ministers G Parameshwara, Madhu Bangarappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, B N Chandrappa and others.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 March 2024, 22:00 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT