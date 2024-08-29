JD(S)-BJP alliance wins Mandya CMC election

With the strength of 15, plus two BJP votes and MP Kumaraswamy's vote, it could get 18 votes. But, they needed one more vote. Hence, Kumaraswamy tried to lure the Independent and Congress members, to get the magic number. However, the Congress was successful in convincing the five independents. Finally, the JD(S) was successful in convincing T K Ramalingaiah of the Congress and won the poll.