JD(S)-BJP alliance wins Mandya CMC election

High drama prevailed during the City Municipal Council (CMC) poll, held for the post of president and vice-president, in Mandya on Wednesday. The JD(S)-BJP alliance was successful in winning the election, with 19 votes. The Congress, which gave a tough fight, was defeated.
With Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy entering the scene, the JD(S) was successful in coming to power. By winning the CMC polls, Kumaraswamy took revenge against District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, said JD(S) leaders.
It may be mentioned that the Congress won the town municipal council election in Nagamangala, recently.
The post of president was for general category while vice-president's post was reserved for backward community. In the election, held on Wednesday, M V Prakash (Nagesh) of JD(S) was elected as president and M P Arun Kumar of the BJP as vice-president.
There are 37 votes in Mandya CMC, including 10 members of Congress, 18 in JD(S), two in BJP and five independents, plus the votes of MP and MLAs. H N Manju and Jakir Pasha of Congress contested for the post of president and vice president respectively. They secured 18 votes and were defeated.
There was a need for 19 votes, to win the election. JD(S), which had 18 members, despite having a majority, faced a tough contest as its members H S Manju, Bharatheesh and Rajini had identified with the Congress. Hence, their numbers came down to 15.
With the strength of 15, plus two BJP votes and MP Kumaraswamy's vote, it could get 18 votes. But, they needed one more vote. Hence, Kumaraswamy tried to lure the Independent and Congress members, to get the magic number. However, the Congress was successful in convincing the five independents. Finally, the JD(S) was successful in convincing T K Ramalingaiah of the Congress and won the poll.
The Congress got nine votes of its members, five independents, and three votes from JD(S) and also of MLA P Ravikumar, totalling 18 votes.
HDK's vote brought victory
Kumaraswamy's entry to the CMC polls, helped the party to come to power. It is said that Kumaraswamy came to vote in the poll, instead of attending the Cabinet meeting, to ensure that Mandya was in JD(S) hold.
"For the first time in my life, I have voted in a local body election. The JD(S) members have brought the party to power, without getting lured by the Congress," he said.
Meanwhile, Mandya MLA Ravikumar alleged that the JD(S) won the election by hijacking and kidnapping a Congress councillor. Despite having 10 members, we secured 18 votes. This means that we have won and not defeated, he defended.
Published 28 August 2024, 23:46 IST