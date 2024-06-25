JD(S) may suspend MLC Suraj Revanna before session

The JD(S) is likely to suspend MLC Dr Suraj Revanna, who is alleged of sexually abusing a male party worker in Hassan, before the commencement of the monsoon session of the legislature and avoid facing political attacks.
Though the senior leaders of the party said that they have decided to wait for some time to discuss the issue, the sources said, the action will be taken before the legislature session.
“If Suraj Revanna fails to get bail, then the party has to suspend him to save the face of other members who will be participating in the session,” said a source.
The legislature session is likely to be scheduled in the second week of July.
“If Suraj gets bail, it’s fine. If not, then the party high command has to take a decision to keep him under suspension or else none of us will be able to take part in the session as that will be the key weapon for rival party members to criticise the party,” said a JD(S) legislator.
When former MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, who is the younger brother of Suraj Revanna, was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) in sexual abuse cases, a few JD(S) legislators had demanded that the high command of the party keep him under suspension.
Accordingly, Prajwal was suspended from JD(S). However, the senior leaders from the party said, they have not received any such demand from any of the legislators in Suraj’s case.
Published 24 June 2024, 21:30 IST