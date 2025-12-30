Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

JD(S) leader H D Revanna discharged from sexual harassment case

The special court judge K N Shivakumar (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) discharged Revanna on the ground of delay in filing a complaint for offence under Section 354A.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 21:38 IST
Karnataka NewsSexual HarassmentH D Revanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us