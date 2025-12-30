Menu
JD(S) leaders bat for coordination after B Y Vijayendra’s 'own majority' statement

JD(S) sources feel the statement is not “objective,” adding that the BJP has never even got a simple majority (113 seats) in the state.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 21:44 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 21:44 IST
Karnataka NewsJD(S)B Y Vijayendra

