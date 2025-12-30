JD(S) leaders bat for coordination after B Y Vijayendra’s 'own majority' statement

<p>Bengaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra’s statement last week that the BJP would get 130-140 seats ‘on its own strength’ has ruffled the feathers of the JD(S), the BJP’s ally. </p>.<p>JD(S) sources feel the statement is not “objective,” adding that the BJP has never even got a simple majority (113 seats) in the state.</p>.<p>The BJP’s best performance in the state was 110 seats in 2008.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, JD(S) Campaign Committee president and former Kadur MLA YSV Datta felt such statements are”dangerous” to both parties.</p>.Karnataka High Court refuses to quash bribery case against assistant public prosecutor.<p>“Such statements issued to please our respective parties are dangerous to both parties. Thus, I feel that from now, differences between BJP or JD(S) leaders must be first discussed in a coordination committee before being aired in public,” Datta added. </p>.<p>A JD(S) lawmaker also acknowledged the need for a coordination committee, adding that it would be formed soon.</p>.<p>With the ruling Congress having a comfortable majority of around 140 seats (including support from some independents), the BJP and the JD(S) have come together. Their alliance worked well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 19 of the 28 seats in the state.</p>.<p>Pointing out that “neither the BJP nor the JD(S) were pan-Karnataka parties,” a JD(S) source argued that the alliance was needed to counter the ruling Congress, which has a pan-Karnataka presence.</p>.<p><strong>No alliance for ZP, TP polls</strong></p>.<p>In a press conference the very next day after Vijayendra’s comment, former prime minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda stated that the alliance with the saffron party would continue for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, but that the tie-up would be “difficult” for the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections.</p>.<p>Sources feel alliance is difficult for local body polls, as all parties will try to strengthen their grassroots influence in these elections.</p>.<p>BJP Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said that the local polls are aimed at strengthening cadres. He added that even in other states, the BJP and other NDA allies had independently contested local body polls. </p>.<p>Kumar further argued that Vijayendra’s statement was not contradictory with the alliance with JD(S).</p>.<p>“Forming the government on our own is needed, and that enthuses our cadre. But that doesn’t mean we will leave JD(S). It can be 140 + JD(S) share (50 or 60), making up to 200. Such things have happened in Maharashtra and other states where the NDA alliance has continued,” he added. </p>.<p>Political analyst Sandeep Shastri conceded that the BJP-JD(S) alliance works “perfectly well” for a Lok Sabha election, but felt such an alliance in the Legislative Assembly polls may not be favourable to both parties.</p>.<p>“It will be difficult for the JD(S) to go with a normal quota as they believe they have a strong presence in the Old Mysuru region. For the BJP to come to power on its own, which it hasn’t done till now, it’s important to concede a minimum number of seats. I think there will be serious tensions from both sides,” Shastri added.</p>