JD(S) likely to announce alliance with BJP on September 10

The JD(S) is likely to announce its alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls during its state-level convention of party workers at Palace Grounds here, on Sunday.
The alliance with the BJP will be a long-term partnership, top JD(S) sources said.
During his recent visit to New Delhi, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda to discuss the alliance. Gowda even spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone, it is said.
“Even before Deve Gowda’s visit, H D Kumaraswamy went to Delhi two months ago and held several rounds of discussions with BJP leaders,” a source explained.
Sources explained Deve Gowda was initially not convinced with Kumaraswamy’s proposal to team up with the BJP. But later, Gowda is said to have realised that the pact could help beat the Congress in the state.
“The alliance won’t be confined to the Lok Sabha polls. This partnership will continue long-term in a dignified manner. Our party will officially be a co-member of the NDA,” the JD(S) source said.
On the secular credentials of the JD(S), the source maintained that the alliance will be “dignified” in that the regional party will continue to have its own ideological existence with mutual respect.
After announcing the alliance, JD(S) and BJP leaders are likely to address a news conference in New Delhi.
Sources close to Kumaraswamy said that the BJP has agreed to cede Hassan, Tumkur, Kolar and Mandya Lok Sabha seats to the JD(S). “This is just the beginning. We may get more seats where we have potential,” the source added.