<p>The world has changed dramatically over the last few decades, so much so that people in their 60s and 70s often marvel at the enormity of this transformation. Perhaps no generation has witnessed such sweeping socio-economic and political change as today’s senior citizens.</p>.<p>The journey from no telephones to trunk-call bookings to mobile phones has been extraordinary. From radio to smart TVs, typewriters to laptops, bicycles to electric cars, letterpress to offset printing—and, above all, the rise of the internet—the changes of the last fifty years feel almost miraculous. Life has undoubtedly become easier, faster, and more comfortable.</p>.<p><strong>But is that all? Has progress come without cost?</strong></p>.<p>When one reflects on the impact of prosperity and modernity, some disquieting aspects emerge. One of the most visible consequences is the rise of a consumerist culture, particularly among Gen Z and millennial parents. There is an insatiable urge to accumulate possessions. Human wants appear endless; another replaces one desire, often driven not by need or satisfaction, but by the desire to impress others. This paradox lies at the heart of modern consumerism.</p>.<p>This mindset has revived an old and uncomfortable word: snobbery. Snobbery is not merely pride in one’s possessions; it involves condescension and contempt toward those perceived as belonging to a lower social stratum. This attitude makes it deeply antisocial and objectionable.</p>.<p>The nouveau riche often exemplify this tendency. Having emerged from poverty, they feel compelled to announce their newfound wealth. They purchase items far beyond their practical needs, not for utility but for display. Their aim is acceptance among the upper classes, achieved through conspicuous consumption.</p>.<p>The problem deepens when such behaviour is passed on to the next generation. Children may ignore advice, but they rarely fail to imitate their parents’ attitudes. Snobbish parents inevitably raise children who absorb the same values.</p>.<p>Large cars, lavish homes, expensive gadgets, designer clothes, and branded items become markers of status. Flaunting wealth becomes a means of feeding vanity. Children raised in this environment often exhibit troubling behaviour. They may dominate peers and believe their parents’ wealth grants them special privileges.</p>.<p>This leads to a strong sense of entitlement. Such children expect preferential treatment everywhere and are shocked when reality pushes back. Society eventually labels them as “spoilt children,” not because of inherent flaws, but because they have been raised in a pretentious and unrealistic environment.</p>.<p>Louis J. Lichtman, author of A Practical Guide for Raising a Self-Directed and Caring Child, aptly observes: “You do your kids a terrible disservice if they go out into the world thinking that it revolves around them.”</p>.<p>Teachers frequently encounter children with snobbish attitudes but find it difficult to engage their parents. These parents often justify their children’s behaviour, defending the very attitudes they themselves have instilled. Thus, the cycle continues.</p>.<p>If prosperity has inflicted one major harm on society, it is the normalisation of snobbery. It has come to be seen as a privilege, overshadowing compassion and respect for the less fortunate, masquerading as a virtue.</p>.<p>Technology has further contributed to this erosion. While it has connected us globally, it has also distanced us emotionally. Gen Z often connects more with strangers online than with people around them. Relationships, empathy, and respect have begun to suffer.</p>.<p>Parents and teachers must consciously counter this trend. Teaching children that “everybody deserves respect” should be a central value, both at home and in schools. Parents, in particular, must avoid excessive permissiveness that unintentionally spoils children.</p>.<p>Psychologists caution against the term “spoilt child,” but agree that permissive parenting can lead to traits such as poor self-control, aggression, self-centredness, impulsivity, rebellion, and domineering behaviour.</p>.<p>A striking example was reported when a 22-year-old man pushed a brand-new BMW into a river because he wanted a Jaguar instead. This occurred in India, where, according to NITI Aayog (2023), more than 11% of the population lives below the multidimensional poverty line. The contrast is sobering.</p>.<p>Corrective measures are possible at every age—but the earlier they begin, the better.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The writer is director, Little Rock, Udupi)</em></span></p>