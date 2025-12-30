JD(S) warns of protest against drug menace in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The JD(S) has warned of staging a protest against the state government to highlight the failure of the police in controlling the drug menace. </p>.<p>Reacting to the recent case where Maharashtra ANTF busted the drug factories in the city, the regional party accused the state government of failing to prevent the drug menace in the state.</p>.<p>In a statement, JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, “The state government has completely failed to prevent the drug menace in the state. Hence, the police from another state had to come.”</p>.<p><strong>Dinner parties flayed</strong></p>.<p>Nikhil criticised the dinner and breakfast meetings by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>“Is the state’s Home Department reserved only for dinner and breakfast meetings? If the government further fails to initiate action against the drug mafia, we will have to launch a massive protest,” he warned. </p>