Karnataka second in commissioning of new wind projects

Bengaluru, DHNS: Karnataka was ranked second in commissioning of new wind power projects in the country and received an honour for the same during the ‘Global Wind Day’ celebrations by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
In 2023-24, Karnataka commissioned projects to produce close to 724.66 MW of wind energy, the second highest in the country. While Gujarat took the top spot, Tamil Nadu came third.
Energy Minister K J George said that the achievement reflected Karnataka’s commitment towards use and production of renewable energy. “Kudos to the officials of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) for their remarkable achievement in securing the second position nationally for the highest wind power capacity commissioned in the year 2023-24. Karnataka’s significant strides in the wind energy sector reflects its dedication to renewable energy and its vision for a sustainable and prosperous future,” he added.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:45 IST