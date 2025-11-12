Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bengaluru stampede: RCB marketing head's travel restriction eased by Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court eased a key bail condition imposed on Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of IPL team RCB, who is among the accused in the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede case.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 12:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 12:09 IST
BengaluruRCBRoyal Challengers BangalorestampedeChinnaswamy StadiumChinnaswamy Stadium 

Follow us on :

Follow Us