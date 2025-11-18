<p>Bengaluru: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has told Karnataka wildlife authorities to take action against the illegal resorts near the core area of the Kali Tiger Reserve.</p>.<p>The authority's letter to the chief wildlife warden comes in the wake of a grievance raised by activist Giridhar Kulkarni in two complaints since March 2024. "A majority of these resorts homestays, hotels have come up at Chavarli, Phansoli and Virnoli which are situated within one km from the boundary of the core/critical tiger habitat of the Kali Tiger Reserve and are within the limits of the Haliyal Territorial division," Kulkarni's complaint said. A resort in Chavarli was situated about 100 metres from the core area boundary.</p>.SC issues notice to Centre & Uttarakhand govt on plea against stay on CBI probe into poaching in Corbett Tiger Reserve.<p>The complaint stated that homestays and hotels have come up within the enclosure of Castlerock Wildlife Range which is notified as Dandeli sanctuary and questioned the conversion of lands for commercial purpose. It sought action against those conducting business without necessary clearances from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and other authorities.</p>.<p>He said the tourism activities were taking place in violation of directions from the Supreme Court and High Court of Karnataka.</p>