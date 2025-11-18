Menu
Kali Tiger Reserve: NTCA tells forest department to act against illegal resorts

The authority's letter to the chief wildlife warden comes in the wake of a grievance raised by activist Giridhar Kulkarni in two complaints since March 2024.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 22:59 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 22:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKali Tiger ReserveNational Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)

