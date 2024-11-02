Home
india

Kannada label on products made in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah assures steps

The CM also announced plans to convert the 'attarah kacheri' (18 offices) on the premises of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s office into a ‘Kannada Museum'.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:16 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 12:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahKannada

