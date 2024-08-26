Karkala rape & kidnap case: Survivor tests positive for narcotics

Udupi: In a development related to the rape and kidnap case reported in Karkala, reports have confirmed that the blood samples of the survivor tested positive for narcotics.
Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K told reporters here on Sunday, “During the interrogation of Altaf, who in police custody for four days, he had alleged that the survivor had consumed a ‘powder’ from a packet found in the car, which has been seized by the police.
The ‘powder’ has been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to determine the type of drug and to compare it with the substance found in the survivor’s blood samples,” the SP said. A separate case has been registered at the Karkala town police station under Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the NDPS Act, and Section 3(5) of the BNS, to probe into the source and procurement of the drug.
The woman is yet to give her statement before the magistrate. She is likely to give the statement in a day or two after she is declared medically fit, said the SP.
He said that the blood samples of prime accused Altaf and accused number 2 Xavier Richard Quadros, who allegedly supplied the beer bottle, have tested negative for drugs.
