Karnataka: 2nd PU exams to be streamed live this year

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the webcasting of the board examinations for second PUC examination this year.</p>.<p>To prevent examination malpractices by bringing in transparency, the Board introduced webcasting/live streaming of the entire examination hall during the SSLC examination last year. This year, the same system will be introduced even for the second PUC examination scheduled to be held during March-April 2025.</p>.<p>Though the live streaming introduced for SSLC exams last year is believed to have spooked students resulting in a poor pass percentage, the Department of School Education and Literacy officials claim that they have trained the students this year by holding trials.</p>.VA exam: Revenue Minister directs for measures to curb malpractices.<p>“In 2024 for examinations 2 and 3 of the second PUC, we identified the colleges with CCTV cameras and webstreamed the examination. The trial was successful,” said a senior official of the department.</p>.<p>The KSEAB has written to the colleges identified as examination centres for the 2025 board exams asking them to share the IP number of CCTV cameras with the deputy directors of the department in the respective districts.</p>.<p>“The deputy directors, Zilla and Taluk Panchayat officials will watch the live streaming at their offices and alert the Board in case of any malpractice,” the official added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the principals of the respective colleges have been instructed to provide information about webcasting to the students.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have informed principals to educate students about the live-streaming and boost their confidence. There is nothing to fear. This is to prevent malpractices and is necessary looking at the cases of malpractices reported during the previous years,” the official said. </p>