Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024: Poverty pushes them to the wall, but they pull off a feat

Dailywagers’ daughter

Among the toppers is Raveena, daughter of daily wagers Somappa and Renavva, with a tin-roof shed for a house at Adarahalli in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district. The girl stood second in the state in the arts stream. Raveena, belonging to the backward Lambani community, scored 595/600, with a centum in history, geography and political science.

Raveena has excelled in studies right from her primary school days, besides helping her parents in farming.

Vedanth Jnanoba stood first in the state in the arts stream (Kannada medium), scoring 596/600.

The boy, hailing from Kalabeelagi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district, lost his father, a barber, to the Covid pandemic.