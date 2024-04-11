Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024: Poverty pushes them to the wall, but they pull off a feat

The drastic economic conditions at home spurred these II PU students to go the extra mile in their studies. The result: they are today the darling of their teachers and college managements. A few success stories:
Dailywagers’ daughter
Among the toppers is Raveena, daughter of daily wagers Somappa and Renavva, with a tin-roof shed for a house at Adarahalli in Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district. The girl stood second in the state in the arts stream. Raveena, belonging to the backward Lambani community, scored 595/600, with a centum in history, geography and political science.
Raveena has excelled in studies right from her primary school days, besides helping her parents in farming.
Vedanth Jnanoba stood first in the state in the arts stream (Kannada medium), scoring 596/600.
The boy, hailing from Kalabeelagi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district, lost his father, a barber, to the Covid pandemic.
His mother and sister sent Vedanth to college, despite the utter poverty at home. He studied hard with guidance from lecturers in college, without attending tuitions.
The story of Kavitha, a student of Indu PU college, is no different. She shares the first rank in the arts stream. Her father is a farmer, while her mother is a tailor by profession. She plans to appear for the civil services exams in future.
(Published 10 April 2024, 23:16 IST)