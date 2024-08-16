Karnataka: 3 separate cases of electrocution

A couple and a boy were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Davanagere and Tumakuru districts on Thursday.
Nagaraj (35) and his wife Latha (30) died after they came in contact with a live wire connected to a transformer near their land in Katehalli village of Davangere taluk. The couple had grown tomato and other crops on their land. Water had accumulated in their land following heavy rains on Wednesday. They are survived by two daughters.
In another incident Class 2 student Hemanth was electrocuted after he stepped on a live wire in Huyildore Kaval village in Sira taluk.
