Karnataka: 400 engineers inducted into energy department

The energy department inducted 400 engineers into service on Thursday.
Energy Minister K J George, who inaugurated a three-day induction training programme for the newly-appointed assistant engineers, urged them to work honestly.
He said the responsibility of public servants is to deliver quality service, noting that their salaries are funded by taxpayers' money.
“Being a consumer-facing department, officials must interact with the public daily and provide excellent service without any shortcomings. All government employees, including myself, are paid by the people's taxes. Therefore, we must work faithfully, prioritizing the interests of the state and country,” George said.
Senior officials said that the department is committed to providing employment, and skill training opportunities for the youth and empowering the new engineers to contribute effectively to the state's energy sector.
