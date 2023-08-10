Karnataka approves policy to fight cyber crimes

The policy will give a roadmap to create awareness about cyber safety and data security. The policy talks about putting the onus on the state government and the local bodies to implement awareness programmes from time to time. Towards this end, the government will work in coordination with social media, tech industry, volunteers and educational institutions. The government will take up a study on the current situation of cyber security and data privacy, the minister explained.

The Cabinet also gave administrative approval of Rs 30.74 crore for installing vehicle tracking and panic button facility in KSRTC buses. People will be able to get live updates on the whereabouts of the buses, which will eliminate waiting uncertainly for buses, Patil said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 66 crore for switching to sunflower oil from palm oil in meals provided at Anganwadi centres in the state. Switching to sunflower oil will cost the government an additional Rs 9.9 crore annually. This move is not just a healthier option but will also help farmers in the state as sunflower oil is locally produced as opposed to palm oil which is imported, the minister cited the rationale behind the move.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for revised estimate of 391 crore from the earlier Rs 288 crore for setting up the Centre of Excellence in Aerospace and Defence at the VTU regional centre in Bengaluru. The VTU, Department of IT/BT, Science & Technology and European multinational software corporation Dassault Systèmes are involved in running the centre.

Patil said the government had approved the centre in 2017. It will become operational this year.