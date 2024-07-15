Karnataka Assembly: AI cameras installed to record arrival, exit time of MLAs, duration of presence

Speaker U T Khader noted that there is a practice of recognising MLAs who come early to the Assembly before the quorum bells are rung and their names are read out in appreciation by the Chair.

"Some senior legislators like Araga Jnanendra, Basangouda Patil Yatnal (of BJP) and some senior Ministers had made a request that some legislators, despite coming a bit late, sit through the proceedings till six or eight (PM), but no one takes note of it and it is an injustice," the Speaker said.

He added: "So, for the first time we have installed Artificial Intelligence cameras, which will take note of -- what time a member arrives and leaves, and for how long he or she was present in the Assembly. Information regarding this comes to the Assembly Secretary's system by the end of the day. There will be data."

According to officials, the initiative is part of the effort to improve attendance of legislators and their participation during the session.