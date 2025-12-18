<p>Belagavi: Police can register cases against social boycotts suo motu, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said in the Karnataka Assembly during the passage of a Bill criminalising ostracization on Thursday. </p><p>Mahadevappa also said officials who do not act on complaints will face action on the grounds of dereliction of duty. </p>.Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP.<p>The Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill was unanimously passed with support from lawmakers across parties. </p><p>Piloting the Bill, Mahadevappa said Constitution architect BR Ambedkar himself was a victim of social boycott. "At school, he wasn't allowed to touch textbooks," he said. "Social boycotts go against the principles of Constitution and basic human rights." </p><p>Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar heaved a sigh of relief that Karnataka does not have Haryana-like Khap Pancayats. "Social boycotts happen because of a mindset. Unless that mindset goes, laws may not be effective," he said. "The very fact that we're introducing a law like this is unfortunate." </p><p>Former home minister Araga Jnanendra of the BJP said this Bill should have been introduced long ago. </p><p>It was senior Congress member TB Jayachandra who said the Bill should contain a provision with which the police can register cases suo motu. Mahadevappa accepted this and moved the Bill with the necessary amendment. </p><p>The Bill proposes up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh on any person who imposes or facilitates social boycott. The Bill lists 19 forms of social boycott, which includes refusal to do business, denying opportunities, obstruction from participation in events or blocking access to facilities and cutting-off of ties. a</p>