JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP appoints Hariprakash Konemane as spokesperson

The 11-member team of state spokespersons will be headed by the party’s senior leader Ashwathanarayana.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 00:02 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The state BJP, on Thursday, appointed noted Kannada journalist Hariprakash Konemane as a spokesperson, as part of the restructuring of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The 11-member team of state spokespersons will be headed by the party’s senior leader Ashwathanarayana. 

Other members of the team are: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Dr Tejaswini Gowda, K S  Naveen, M G Mahesh, H N Chandrashekhar, Dr Narendra Rangappa, Surabhi Hodigere, Ashok M Gowda and H Venkatesh Dodderi.

The state unit has also appointed a convenor and co-convenor for its wings like social media cell, IT cell and media cell.

Prashant Maknur and Narendra Murthy are the convenor and co-convenor for social media cell; Nitin Raj Naik and Shyamala Raghunandan for IT cell; Karunakar Khasle and Prashant Kedanji for media cell. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 January 2024, 00:02 IST)
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT