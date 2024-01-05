Karnataka BJP appoints Hariprakash Konemane as spokesperson

Bengaluru: The state BJP, on Thursday, appointed noted Kannada journalist Hariprakash Konemane as a spokesperson, as part of the restructuring of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
The 11-member team of state spokespersons will be headed by the party’s senior leader Ashwathanarayana.
Other members of the team are: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Dr Tejaswini Gowda, K S Naveen, M G Mahesh, H N Chandrashekhar, Dr Narendra Rangappa, Surabhi Hodigere, Ashok M Gowda and H Venkatesh Dodderi.
The state unit has also appointed a convenor and co-convenor for its wings like social media cell, IT cell and media cell.
Prashant Maknur and Narendra Murthy are the convenor and co-convenor for social media cell; Nitin Raj Naik and Shyamala Raghunandan for IT cell; Karunakar Khasle and Prashant Kedanji for media cell.