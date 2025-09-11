Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP leader C T Ravi booked for 'inflammatory' comments at Ganesha immersion event in Maddur

According to police, Ravi allegedly made provocative remarks against minority community.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 06:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 06:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsMandyamaddurC T Ravi

Follow us on :

Follow Us