Karnataka BJP leader C T Ravi booked for 'inflammatory' comments at Ganesha immersion event in Maddur

<p>Maddur (Mandya dist): Maddur police have filed a suo motu case against BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-t-ravi">C T Ravi</a>, for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the mass Ganesha idol immersion programme, that took place in Maddur town, on Wednesday. </p><p>Several BJP leaders took part in the Ganesha idol procession in Maddur on Wednesday, which is said to be a show of strength by the safforn part, after the stone pelting incident reported on September 7, Sunday.</p><p>According to the police, Ravi allegedly made provocative remarks against minority community. Based on the complaint from a police officer, Maddur police have registered a case. </p>