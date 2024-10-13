Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka BJP MPs betrayed people of the state, says CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah said the state has received Rs 6,498 crore while Uttar Pradesh got Rs 31,987 crore, marking a huge difference in the tax devolution between the two states.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 10:22 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsSiddaramiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us