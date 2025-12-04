<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> rebel leaders led by former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi have urged the party top brass to allow incumbent state president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> to continue in the same post for till mid 2027 and suggested to appoint new president to face 2028 Assembly polls. </p><p>Rebel leaders group, which also comprises Kumar Bangarappa, B P Harish, Shrimanth Patil and N R Santosh, have been camping in the national capital for the past two days. </p><p>These leaders on Thursday met BJP General Secretary (incharge Karnataka) Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and held a lengthy discussion on state political developments. </p>.'Can't remove B Y Vijayendra as state BJP chief after just 2 years': MLA S R Vishwanath.<p>The rebel leaders, who earlier made sustained campaigns to unseat incumbent state president Vijayendra immediately, now requested the party top leader to allow him to continue another one and half year. These leaders also suggested to appoint a new president before 2028 to face assembly polls, sources in the BJP said. </p><p>Vijayendra, who was appointed as state president in November 2023, expecting to continue one more term at least till 2029. Since the Karnataka unit president election is yet to be held , the rebel leaders suggested the party's top brass to reappoint Yediyurappa son as state president for one and half years. Appointing a new leader as state president before Assembly polls would help to strengthen the party, these leaders reportedly suggested, sources said. </p><p>These leaders also met Union Minister for State for Railways V Somanna, Heavy Industries Minister and J D (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also requested them to pressurise top BJP leadership appoint new face as BJP state unit president ahead of 2028 assembly polls. </p><p>Separately, speaking to media persons, Kumar Bangarappa said that, "we discussed about strengthen party in the state with national leaders. " </p><p>Insisting that the leaders also met Agarwal, he also said that they did not demand immediate removal of Vijayendra as state president. "We never suggest who should be appointed as new state president and it is up to the party to take a decision, he said. </p>