Karnataka BJP to protest against Congress government on Aug 23, accuses it of rampant corruption

Responding to a question on some legislators and leaders planning to leave BJP, Yediyurappa said, 'No one will leave the party, all are with us, if one or two are thinking otherwise for some reasons, we will call and talk to them. I'm confident no one will leave the party.'

Asked about party MLA from Yeshwanthpur, S T Somashekar, who is said to be one among those planning to switch sides to Congress, not attending today's meeting, he said, 'whoever were in the city and were available have come, it was all of a sudden intimated yesterday. We will meet again.'

Amid speculation that he would return to the Congress, Somashekar on Thursday had said that he is not joining the party, but expressed unhappiness about the saffron party's inaction against opponents within, working against him in his constituency.