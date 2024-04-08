Karnataka board exam row: SC raps state government, orders stay on board exam results for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered stay on declaring results for board examinations for classes for 5, 8, 9, and 11 and criticised the Karnataka government for being "bent upon" holding such examinations.

The top court said that the Karnataka government is playing with the future of students and causing hardships to parents, teachers and school management. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal suspended the operation of the Karnataka High Court's division bench March 22 order which permitted the state government to go ahead with the examinations.

The court issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka, seeking its response within two weeks.

The bench also felt the High Court's order was prima facie not in consonance with the Right to Education Act. The court ordered the results of the board examinations should be kept in abeyance.

The bench directed the evaluation and results would be stayed and the parents would not be informed about the results. The results would not be used for any purpose whatsoever.