<p>Bengaluru: The state cabinet on Thursday approved the Greater Bengaluru Authority's proposal to receive Rs 19.18 crore in financial assistance for the purchase of autorickshaws or cars under the Sarathi programme.</p><p>The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to procure e-vending vehicles for street vendors at a cost of Rs 42.84 crore.</p>.<p>In addition, administrative approval was granted for a Rs 39.10-crore project to supply 15 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water from the Jakkur sewage treatment plant to the Yelahanka Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP). The project cost includes operation and maintenance for five years.</p>