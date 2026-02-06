Menu
Karnataka Cabinet clears Rs 19.18 crore for GBA to buy autos, cars under Sarathi scheme

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to procure e-vending vehicles for street vendors at a cost of Rs 42.84 crore.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 21:28 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 21:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCarsautorickshawsGBA

