Karnataka Cabinet set aside rules to grant govt land to basketball body

The Cabinet granted five acres of government land in Devanahalli to the Karnataka State Basketball Association disregarding the departments of law, finance and revenue who flagged the move as it would go against rules.
On August 19, the Cabinet approved granting five acres of land to the association where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary K Govindaraju is the honorary secretary and Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda is the president.
According to the Cabinet note accessed by DH, the law department, in its written opinion, stated that granting this land situated in Gobbaragunte village, Kasaba Hobli, Devanahalli taluk, was not feasible as “government land cannot be granted to private entities”. The law department cited the Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969, to make its stand clear.
'B' Kharab land
If land is not within an urban municipality and not identified as ‘B’ Kharab (non-cultivable land belonging to the government), it can be granted only to cooperative societies, religious trusts, educational institutions and other social welfare activities. Since this proposal does not satisfy the provisions, the land cannot be granted, the law department stated.
Backing this opinion, the finance department pointed out that the land was ‘B’ Kharab and, thus, ineligible for grant.
The revenue department said this land was needed for various government purposes. It stated that courts have asked the government not to grant public lands for private purposes. It further stated that the said land did not have access by road, making it impractical for granting.
However, the additional chief secretary to the CM wanted the file placed before the Cabinet. The Cabinet was presented with three options: drop the proposal, grant the land by charging non-agricultural market value or make any other decision.
The guidance value of the land is Rs 40 lakh per acre, but the note stated that the market value was much more.
Speaking to DH, Govindaraju said the land is for the promotion of basketball. “The association wants to establish a basketball academy with an international stadium where children can practise throughout the year,” he said. “The file was approved during previous chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure and was recommended by the then revenue minister R Ashoka. It was not finalised owing to the election code of conduct,” he said.
Govindaraju added that as per established practice, the departments of law and finance “never give approval” for grant of land to any association. “That’s why it goes to the Cabinet for approval,” he said.
“There are at least 8-10 associations to which lands have been granted similarly,” he said, citing the example of seven acres of gomala land to the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association at Thimmasandra village near Yelahanka.