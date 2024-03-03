Karnataka caste census: Report lying in dustbin for 10 years submitted, Mahasabha will conduct its own: Shamanur

Davangere: Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha President and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has said that more than 10-year old caste census which was 'lying in the dustbin' has been submitted to the state government. It is not clear whether the report was prepared by Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes former head H Kantharaju or the current chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde.
Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said over 2 crore people belonging to Lingayat community are there in Karnataka and the mahasabha has plans to conduct the caste census on its own. "We oppose this caste census report which has been accepted by the government. Vokkaligas, Brahmins and Lingayats will fight against it together. We too have money, staff. But we can't tell when we will conduct caste census."
He said the state government has only accepted the caste census conducted in 2015. It has not been passed in the assembly. "Let the government accept it, there is nothing wrong in it. But we will oppose it without fail."
When questioned whether his daughter in-law Prabha Mallikarjun would contest Lok Sabha polls from Davangere, he said CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will decide it.
On development works, he said the chief minister has promised to released grant of Rs 25 crore to each constituency for the implementation of development works. "There is a need to invite tender and perform ground breaking ceremony before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. If not, it would delay by the other two three months," he said.
(Published 02 March 2024, 20:02 IST)