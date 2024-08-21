Karnataka CM siddaramaiah accuses Governor of discrimination in approving prosecution sanction requests

The SIT had first requested Gehlot's nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

Speaking to reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district, Siddaramaiah said the Governor issued show-cause notice to him on July 26, the same day he received a petition seeking sanction for his prosecution, while in Kumaraswamy's case, Gehlot has not taken any action.