Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DKS heading to Delhi today

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar are heading to New Delhi to hold talks with the Congress high command on Tuesday.
It is said that the high command wants to hear the views of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over corruption allegations the government is facing, especially embezzlement of taxpayers’ money in the ST Development Corporation and allotment of plots at MUDA.
The party will also discuss ways in which it can attack the Modi administration over various issues such as “injustice” to Karnataka in transfer of resources.
There is also speculation linking Siddaramaiah’s visit to New Delhi with a possible reshuffle of his Cabinet.
During their visit, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar may also meet union ministers to discuss various state-related projects.
Published 30 July 2024, 01:35 IST