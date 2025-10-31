Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures nomadic community of resolving internal quota issue

Siddaramaiah’s assurance came during a meeting with the Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of Karnataka, which has been fighting for over 2 months on the reservation issue.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 14:36 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us