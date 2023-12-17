JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls Sangh Parivar a 'factory of lies'

Responding to a question by reporters on the BJP calling the five guarantees of the Congress government 'failures', Siddaramaiah termed the BJP and the Sangh Parivar a 'factory of lies'.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 13:43 IST

Gadag (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its allied organisations as "factories of lies."

Responding to a question by reporters on the BJP calling the five guarantees of the Congress government "failures", Siddaramaiah termed the BJP and the Sangh Parivar a "factory of lies."

To another query about a Karnataka religious teacher stating that India should become a Hindu nation if it has to survive, the chief minister said that this is the slogan of the BJP.

"The Jan Sangh wanted India to become a Hindu nation when it was started in 1950 but ours is a diverse country where not only Hindus, but Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists also live. Our country is a plural country. It is not possible to make a nation only for Hindus," he said.

(Published 17 December 2023, 13:43 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahRSSVHPSangh Parivar

