<p>Belagavi: MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jagadish-shettar">Jagadish Shettar</a> alleged that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>had called dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues to collect funds for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. </p><p>Congress has made Karnataka as its ATM for election, Shettar said. </p><p>Shettar told reporters here on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah has failed to perform as chief minister and has also lost interest in administration. "Congress has asked him to collect funds for the Bihar election, hence he had called the dinner meeting for ministers wherein each of them have been asked to fund the election," the MP said. </p><p>"Infighting in the Congress state unit has increased. Recent statement by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar saying that party high command will take decision regarding the post of CM and MLAs supporting him stating that he (Shivakumar) will be made the CM in November were indication of it," he said.</p><p>"Earlier K N Rajanna had made statement regarding November revolution and had to lost his cabinet berth," he added.</p>