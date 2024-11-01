Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells Centre not to punish Karnataka for being progressive

He said no one should milk a milch cow completely, or else the calf would be malnourished.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 09:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us