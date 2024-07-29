Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges removal of Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Cabinet

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made misleading statements claiming an increase in Karnataka's tax share from the central government. According to her, Karnataka received Rs 81,791 crore during the UPA government and Rs 2.9 lakh crore during the NDA government (2014-2024)."

However, the 14th Finance Commission set Karnataka's tax share at 4.72 per cent, which the 15th Finance Commission reduced to 3.64 per cent, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 62,098 crore in the tax share alone over the past five years. Sitharaman has attempted to conceal this significant reduction. Grant in aids for 2024-25 is still less than that we received in 2013-14 under UPA, Siddaramaiah said.