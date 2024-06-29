Karnataka: Forest officials begin combing operation to trace tiger near Mudalahundi

Mysuru: Officials of the forest department have formed a special team and have taken up a combing operation to rescue a tiger which was sighted on Mudalahundi Road, that passes via Varakodu reserve forest area, in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, on Saturday morning.
A video of the tiger, captured by mobike riders on a mobile phone, went viral on social media, creating anxiety among people in nearby villages.
DCF, Mysuru territorial division, K N Basavaraju, Mysuru sub-division ACF N Lakshmikanth and RFO K Surendra visited the spot.
Basavaraju said that they have formed a special team, comprising staff of Mysuru Forest division and Leopard Task Force for the combing operation. They have installed night vision IR-GSM cameras and trap cameras, to observe the movement of the tiger. They even took up a drone survey to trace it on Saturday evening.
He added that the location where the tiger was sighted was about 1.5 km from Morarji Desai government residential school. "Thus, we have deputed a special team near the school to ensure the safety of children. We are creating awareness among the people in nearby villages and have appealed to them not to heed to rumors and to cooperate with forest officials until they complete the operation. We have asked the people not to move around early morning and during the day, unless it is an emergency," Basavaraju said.
