Karnataka: Forest officials begin combing operation to trace tiger near Mudalahundi

Basavaraju said that they have formed a special team, comprising staff of Mysuru Forest division and Leopard Task Force for the combing operation. They have installed night vision IR-GSM cameras and trap cameras, to observe the movement of the tiger. They even took up a drone survey to trace it on Saturday evening.

He added that the location where the tiger was sighted was about 1.5 km from Morarji Desai government residential school. "Thus, we have deputed a special team near the school to ensure the safety of children. We are creating awareness among the people in nearby villages and have appealed to them not to heed to rumors and to cooperate with forest officials until they complete the operation. We have asked the people not to move around early morning and during the day, unless it is an emergency," Basavaraju said.