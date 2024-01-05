Karnataka comes up with Energy Efficiency Action Plan

Aiming to fight climate change through a reduction in carbon footprint, Karnataka has prepared an Energy Efficiency Action Plan that will provide a strategic roadmap for improving energy efficiency across various sectors.
The plan, prepared by the Karnataka Renewable Development Limited (KREDL), in coordination with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), will help provide both economic and environmental benefits, officials from the Energy department said.
“Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in climate change mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. An Energy Efficiency Action Plan is essential for several reasons such as resource conservation, economic benefits, environmental impact, climate change mitigation, technology intervention, job creation, and energy security,” said Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Ministry).
The action plan will also provide a comprehensive roadmap that leverages Karnataka’s strengths in renewable energy and energy conservation opined K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL.
“It outlines opportunities for energy savings and greenhouse gas emission reductions across multiple sectors, including industry, buildings, transportation, and agriculture,” Rudrappaiah said.
The energy department has also suggested that a task force be created to ensure the successful implementation of the action plan. “The task force will have representatives from government, industry, NGOs, energy experts, and other stakeholders. This group should establish priorities, timelines, and progress monitoring,” a statement by the department said.
Noting that the plan would be successful only when provided with enough funds, the report suggested adequate funding, including grants, loans, and public-private partnerships to support the plan.
Additionally, innovative financing mechanisms, such as energy efficiency bonds, can attract private investment in energy efficiency projects, the report said.