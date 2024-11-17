Karnataka Congress leader's son accused in fatal hit-and-run case in Udupi

<p>Udupi: A hit-and-run case has been filed against Prajwal Shetty (26), the son of Karnataka Congress leader Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, after the car which he was driving rammed into a bike.</p><p>According to Shirva police in Udupi, the incident took place on November 13 at 5.15 am. The car which Shetty was driving allegedly collided with a bike ridden by Mohammed Hussain (39), an autorickshaw driver from Belapu. After the accident, he did not stop the vehicle.</p>.Karnataka: Udupi excise police seize illicit liquor worth Rs 15 lakh .<p>Hussain suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to the injuries on November 14. Following his death, the case was altered to a fatal accident, said the police.</p><p>The police had seized the car by the evening of November 13. Later, Shetty was arrested and was released on station bail. Investigation is still underway.</p>