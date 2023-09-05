Karnataka Congress panel may end suspense, finalise postings to boards, corporations

A committee comprising ministers and Congress functionaries is likely to finalise appointments to various boards and corporations amid simmering disgruntlement and growing impatience within the party over the delay in ‘rewarding’ loyal workers.
The 108-day-old Congress government is under immense pressure from MLAs, ex-lawmakers and party workers - all of them eyeing plum postings at boards and corporations.
But the government is unable to arrive at a consensus on how to accommodate them.
At the Congress’ campaign committee meeting on Sunday, senior leader B L Shankar broached the topic and minced no words.
“When it comes to boards and corporations, loyal party workers must be considered first. MLAs already have other responsibilities. Also, those who have been ministers should not be made heads of boards and corporations,” Shankar, a former Legislative Council chairperson, told DH.
Shankar’s statement is significant as it is believed that some MLAs who missed the Cabinet bus - former minister C Puttarangashetty, for example - are said to be keen on heading a board or corporation.
Last month, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said party leaders and workers will be appointed to boards and corporations for a period of 30 months. It is also said that the Congress has decided to make appointments in a 30:70 ratio - 30% of posts to MLAs and 70% to party workers.
Shankar also said that terms must be fixed for appointments at boards and corporations.
During the campaign committee meeting, some leaders are said to have made comments on people coming into the Congress just for the sake of power.
Apparently, these comments were directed at an MLC.
‘Strong exception’
In the meeting, Belagavi district campaign committee president Sanjay Jagirdar took strong exception to MLAs and ex-lawmakers wanting to head boards and corporations.
“If MLAs and ex-MLAs want everything, then what would be the future of party workers who toiled hard ensure the victory of MLAs? These posts must be given to party workers so that they’re encouraged to work harder in the next election,” he said.
Recently, Congress workers Sanket Yenagi and Surya Mukundaraj publicly aired their angst that the party is overlooking those who are “deserving” of recognition.