Karnataka crime: Three arrested for burglary at judge's house in Muddebihal

<p>The Vijayapura district police claim to have solved the burglary case reported at the additional district judge's residence in Muddebihal with the arrest of three suspects.</p><p>The police gave away the names of the suspects as Sunil Rajput (28) of Ramapur Tanda-2 in Ramdurg taluk of Belagavi district, Chetan Lamani (28) of Naganur Tanda and Rahul Lamani (23), a native of Karlakattai in Saundatti taluk.</p><p>The police have recovered 250 grams of gold jewellery, 50 grams of silver jewellery and two cars, as many bikes and four mobile phones from the suspects.</p><p>As per the complaint lodged by the additional district judge, the burglars broke open his Hudco Colony house in Muddebihal town on August 24 and decamped with gold jewellery, silver items and cash worth Rs 30.14 lakh.</p><p>Following the burglary, the district police had constituted a special probe team to nab the culprits.</p>