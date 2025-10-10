Menu
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka crime: Three arrested for burglary at judge's house in Muddebihal

Following the burglary, the district police had constituted a special probe team to nab the culprits.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 22:08 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 22:08 IST
Crimemuddebihal

