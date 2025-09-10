Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: ED arrests Congress MLA Satish Sail in iron ore theft case

The ED arrested Sail after he reportedly failed to appear for questioning in the case. He did not seek more time either.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 20:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 20:29 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaED

Follow us on :

Follow Us