<p>Two men were killed on the spot after an elephant attacked them while they were collecting fodder near Kerekatte in Sringeri taluk on Friday.</p><p>Enraged over the incident, locals staged a protest by blocking traffic on the national highway demanding immediate action from the Forest Department.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Umesh Gowda (54) and Harish Shetty (53), both residents of Keregadde near Kerekatte. Harish Shetty was the president of the BJP Shakti Kendra in Kerekatte. The two had reportedly gone to collect fodder from the forest adjacent to their homes, which are located near the Kudremukh National Park, when the elephant attacked them.</p><p>Upon learning about the tragedy, locals gathered in large numbers and launched a protest, blocking vehicular movement on the <br>Sringeri–Karkala National Highway at Kerekatte for several hours.</p><p>MLA TD Rajegowda, Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe, and Chief Conservator of Forests Karikalan rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters.</p><p>The agitators demanded that Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre visit the spot and that Rs 50 lakh compensation be provided to each of the victims' families.</p><p>Traffic remained disrupted from morning till evening as talks continued. Eventually, it was decided that the government would provide Rs 20 lakh compensation per family, while MLA and local leaders would contribute an additional Rs 5 lakh each, bringing the total relief to Rs 25 lakh per family.</p><p>Following this assurance, the locals withdrew their <br>protest.</p><p>A farmer died due to a tiger attack in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district on Friday. This is the third tiger attack in two weeks and second death in the taluk in a week reports DHNS from Mysuru.</p><p>The farmer Doddaningaiah (53) died under Moleyur range of Hediyala Wildlife Division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) at Koodagi village of Sargur taluk. The incident is said to have occurred when he was grazing sheep.</p><p>Wildlife veterinarian Dr Ramesh said that this tiger is different from the tiger which killed Rajashekar (65) near Bennegere of Sargur taluk on Monday. The operation has continued to rescue it. A</p><p>nother tiger attacked farmer Madegowda 43 on his face at Badagalapura on the fringes of Nugu Wildlife Range of Bandipur near Badagalapura of Saragur taluk on October 16. It injured him severely and he lost his eye sight. </p><p><strong>Bidar: Rabid wolf injures 3 </strong></p><p>A suspected rabid wolf attacked four persons at Santhpur in Aurad range of Bidar district on Friday. A woman suffered serious injuries after the wolf bit her while two women and a boy suffered minor injuries. They have been shifted to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) for treatment. According to Bidar Deputy Conservator of Forests Ashish Reddy a lone ranger wolf attacked three persons in Aurad range on Friday evening. "It is very rare that wolves attack human. We are suspecting that this wolf could be infected with rabies as its behavior was different."</p><p>He said forest department officials are helping the injured persons to reach BRIMS and the entire cost of the treatment will be borne by the department.</p><p>Reddy said the department will start combing the area where the attack took place to capture the wolf.</p><p>"We will setup nets and deploy other methods to capture the wolf which is moving near human habitat so that it does not create further conflict" he said.</p><p>Bidar has sizable population of wolves in the State.</p>