Karnataka: Elephant tramples man to death in H D Kote taluk

Mysuru: An Elephant trampled a 70 year old man to death near his house in Golur tribal hamlet within Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district, Tuesday morning around 3 am. The Elephant also damaged his house.

The deceased is identified as Kaala.

The incident occurred when he was sleeping outside his house. He was rushed by forest officials to H D Kote government hospital. However, he died on the way while he was being shifted to Mysuru for higher treatment, officials said.