Karnataka: Elephant tramples man to death in H D Kote taluk

He died on the way while he was being shifted to Mysuru for higher treatment, officials said.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 15:01 IST

Mysuru: An Elephant trampled a 70 year old man to death near his house in Golur tribal hamlet within Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district, Tuesday morning around 3 am. The Elephant also damaged his house.

The deceased is identified as Kaala.

The incident occurred when he was sleeping outside his house. He was rushed by forest officials to H D Kote government hospital. However, he died on the way while he was being shifted to Mysuru for higher treatment, officials said.

After postmortem in the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, his body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday evening.

He is survived by his wife, one son and five daughters. Forest officials have taken measures to hand over compensation.

A case has been registered by H D Kote Police.

Published 27 August 2024, 15:01 IST
