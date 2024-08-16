Karnataka forest department to propose curbs on land conversion in Western Ghats

Bengaluru: In the wake of the series of disasters in the Western Ghats of Karnataka and Kerala, the Forest Department has called for zonal regulation and master plan for areas in the Western Ghats to reduce impact of land use change on the hill stability and proposed a temporary suspension of land conversion.

In a note, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the department to begin consultation with different departments involved in land use governance and prepare a proposal to the government.

The move comes days after Centre issued the sixth draft notification for Western Ghats Eco Sensitive Area, as the states have refused to notify the previous drafts. The minister noted that Himachal Pradesh, which also witnessed landslides, has introduced separate rules for the land use change and construction in fragile areas.