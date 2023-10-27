Karnataka Forest Dept to throw digital dragnet to crackdown on poachers, smugglers

Forest officials will begin registering wildlife cases online on the HAWK's live platform, which will provide real-time information about the offender's history as all the aspects of the wildlife crime management, including legacy cases, are digitised. The initiative has been taken at a time the Karnataka Forest Department has launched a state-wide crackdown on the illegal possession of tiger claws and pelts.

Subhash K Malkhede, IFS, PCCF (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden said, “The HAWK system will help the department to manage and monitor data regarding forest and wildlife crime across the state in real-time. This will increase the overall efficiency of the department in crime management.”

Officials have been working for more than a year to feed cases back to 1993. The information will enable analysis of information and prepare graphs and maps, leading to developing preventive plans. The platform will be available on mobile, where staffers can monitor movement of suspects, vehicles, live responses and exchange intelligence with their counterparts in the neighbouring states.