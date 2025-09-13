<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday expressed grief over the deaths of several people during a Ganesha immersion procession in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> district, and said it was a heart-rending tragedy.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/death-toll-in-ganesha-procession-accident-in-karnatakas-hassan-goes-up-to-nine-21-injured-3726208">Nine persons were killed, and over 20 injured</a> when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli on Friday night.</p>.<p>Among the injured, at least eight individuals are currently in critical condition.</p>.<p>Modi said on X, "The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest." </p><p>He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, he added. </p>