Karnataka: Gang waylays car, flees with Rs 50 lakh cash

Gonikoppa (Kodagu district): A brazen heist unfolded when a gang of 10 to 15 persons in three vehicles waylaid a car in which two men from Kerala were travelling at Devarapura village near Gonikoppa and fled with Rs 50 lakh cash in the wee hours of Saturday.

Samjad from Mannapuram in Kerala along with his friend Appu had been to Mysuru to sell ingot made of 750 gram gold ornaments.

After selling the ingot at Ashokapuram in Mysuru, the duo were bound to Kerala with Rs 50 lakh cash. A gang of 10 to 15 men in three vehicles stopped the car in which the duo were travelling.