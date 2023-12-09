Karnataka: Gang waylays car, flees with Rs 50 lakh cash

Gonikoppa (Kodagu district): A brazen heist unfolded when a gang of 10 to 15 persons in three vehicles waylaid a car in which two men from Kerala were travelling at Devarapura village near Gonikoppa and fled with Rs 50 lakh cash in the wee hours of Saturday.
Samjad from Mannapuram in Kerala along with his friend Appu had been to Mysuru to sell ingot made of 750 gram gold ornaments.
After selling the ingot at Ashokapuram in Mysuru, the duo were bound to Kerala with Rs 50 lakh cash. A gang of 10 to 15 men in three vehicles stopped the car in which the duo were travelling.
They allegedly abducted Samjad and Appu and travelled for 30 to 40 minutes and even assaulted the duo. Later, they were made to alight from the car and the accused fled with the cash and car.
Samjad and Appu later took the help of a newspaper vehicle to reach the nearest police station to file a complaint. After a search, the police traced the car owned by Samjad at Kolathodu village in Virajpet.
IGP Boralingaiah, SP K Ramarajan visited the spot.
“The incident has been taken seriously by the police. A team with three inspectors and seven sub inspectors has been constituted to trace the accused,” said SP K Ramarajan. A case has been registered at Gonikoppa.