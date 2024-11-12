Karnataka government delivered on unprecedented scale, people will vote for Congress in bypolls: Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that in May 2023, the party went to the people of Karnataka with five guarantees that would help the people of the state achieve prosperity, equity, and justice.
